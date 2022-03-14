(Video) ‘And I will love it’ – Jamie Carragher provides his best Kevin Keegan impression as Premier League title race intensifies

Jamie Carragher showed off his inner Kevin Keegan on Monday Night Football when he, alongside Presenter Dave Jones and fellow pundit Gary Neville, were discussing the Premier League title race and Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad on April 10.

Manchester City dropped points at Selhurst Park tonight after being held to a goalless draw but did still extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over the Reds to four points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side do now have a game in hand on City and face Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night in a huge clash.

If Liverpool are to win their remaining ten games of the season, they will be crowned champions, but they do have to travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s side next month

Former Manchester United defender Neville claimed ‘Liverpool are dangerous, really really dangerous’ as the title race begins to intensify.

To which Jones rightly pointed out that the Reds have ‘still got to go there [the Etihad] and get something’.

Carragher then hilariously replied saying: “And I will love it, I’ll love it!”.

The ex-Red was mimicking former Liverpool player and Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan’s famous interview from 1996.

Keegan’s Newcastle side had just defeated Leeds United and were embroiled in a title race with Sir Alex Ferguson’s United.

The Toon Army were set to face Stuart Pearce’s Nottingham Forest in their penultimate league game and Ferguson had earlier made comments claiming that Forest wouldn’t try as hard against Newcastle as they would against the Red Devils.

The Scotsman’s remarks infuriated Keegan and resulted in him expressing his anger in a post-match interview:

“No, no… when you do that with footballers, like he said about Leeds, and when you do things like that about a man like Stuart Pearce, I’ve kept really quiet, but I’ll tell you something, he went down in my estimation when he said that,” Keegan said (as quoted by GOAL).

“We have not resorted to that, but I’ll tell you, you can tell him now if you’re watching it, we’re still fighting for this title, and he’s got to go to Middlesbrough and get something, and… and… I’ll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it!”

Keegan’s ‘I will love it’ tirade is one of the greatest moments in Premier League history and it certainly made us laugh watching Carra and Jones recreate the moment tonight.

You can catch the quality content below via @footballdaily on Twitter.

Dave 🗣 "They've still gotta go there and get something." Carra 🗣 "AND I WILL LOVE IT." 🤣@Carra23 and @DavidJonesSky channel their inner Kevin Keegan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w9GFD49huA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022