(Video) Arsene Wenger sends Liverpool clear Mo Salah message as contract saga continues

Arsene Wenger suggested Liverpool should be inclined to hand Mo Salah a bumper contract.

The former Arsenal boss was full of praise for the Egyptian international who has lit up the domestic and European stage once more with his world-class performances.

There’s a balancing act at play on the Reds’ end, of course, with the club wary of setting a potentially damaging precedent by breaking their wage structure for the 29-year-old.

It’s a gamble on the side’s part, though with the risk of losing out on the globe’s top talent and the remaining top years of his playing career.

"He's a mixture between Ronaldo and Messi!" 🇪🇬👑 Arsène Wenger is in no doubt what he would do with Mo Salah's contract if he was at Liverpool. 🎤 Arsène Wenger Interview

📺 beIN SPORTS 1 EN

— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 13, 2022