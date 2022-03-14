(Video) ‘Been doing that for 20 years’ – Jamie Carragher claims its ‘hypocritical’ for Chelsea fans to be angry at him after his latest Thomas Tuchel comments

Jamie Carragher has claimed it’s ‘hypocritical’ for Chelsea fans to be angry at his claim that Manchester United should attempt to make Thomas Tuchel their next manager.

The former Liverpool defender claimed recently that if the german gets the opportunity to leave Chelsea for a ‘club of United’s stature, he must take it’, labelling the decision as a ‘no brainer’.

And on tonight’s Monday Night Football, the Sky Sports pundit has stuck by his comments claiming since Roman Abramovich arrived at Chelsea back in 2003, the London club have been taking advantage of other sides because of their financial strength.

The future of the Stamford Bridge outfit is unclear at the moment after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government and was disqualified by the Premier League.

A Saudi Arabian consortium has reportedly made a bid in the region of £2.7m for Chelsea today but supporters of Tuchel’s side have been left furious by Carra’s comments.

Our former No. 23 is right in what he says, though, and we wouldn’t be surprised if clubs do try and capitalise on the problems Chelsea are experiencing at the moment.

Abramovich changed the financial side of football when he arrived in the capital and most Chelsea supporters are just worried about what the future holds for their club without the Russian’s money.

You can catch the clip of Carragher explaining his comments below via his Twitter page.

🗣 "It's a little bit hypocritical of Chelsea supporters."@Carra23 discusses the recent backlash he has received over comments he made at Stamford Bridge, urging #MUFC to try and bring Thomas Tuchel to Old Trafford following sanctions placed on Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/XM7qIrlIeK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 14, 2022