(Video) New Joel Matip chant debuts after Brighton win and splits fans online

A new Joel Matip chant was shared online as Liverpool fans celebrated the Cameroonian’s performance against Brighton at the weekend.

The song in question, however, appears to have divided supporters in the comments of @J_Mck97’s post on Twitter.

The common concern appears to revolve around fans singing about the centre-half hailing from the continent of Africa, with several pointing out that the 30-year-old was born in Bochum, Germany.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @J_Mck97:

His Name Is Joel Matip 🎶🔴 pic.twitter.com/CKwaQKrr56 — Macca (@J_Mck97) March 13, 2022