(Video) ‘You would not want…’ – Wenger shares Mane & Salah warning

Arsene Wenger told his fellow pundits on beIN Sports that Liverpool would be wary of losing both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah given how much the pair have contributed in the famous red shirt.

The pair’s contracts, alongside that of Bobby Firmino’s, are set to expire in 2023, with the club yet to make any significant headway with any member of the club’s prestigious front-three over a fresh set of terms.

Should we fail to keep the Egyptian international at Anfield beyond the date in question, it’s possible of course that it may encourage officials at Anfield to double their efforts in holding onto the No.10.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

"He's a mixture between Ronaldo and Messi!" 🇪🇬👑 Arsène Wenger is in no doubt what he would do with Mo Salah's contract if he was at Liverpool.

