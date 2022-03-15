Carlo Ancelotti’s latest comments show he’s still haunted by historic Liverpool clash

Carlo Ancelotti revisited past trauma in his managerial career with one answer to a press conference question as his Real Madrid side cemented their lead at the top of La Liga, as relayed in a tweet by @PhilKitro.

The Italian referred back to Liverpool’s historic comeback against his AC Milan outfit in the 2005 Champions League final, with the Reds clinching a fifth title in the competition via a penalty shootout.

Loved this from Ancelotti last night Journalist: "You're 10 points ahead with 10 games to go, how can you lose the league?" Carlo: "How can you lose a Champions League final when you're 3-0 up?" — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) March 15, 2022

Understandably, it’s a defeat that still haunts the manager’s thoughts to this very day, despite the Rossoneri getting revenge on Rafa Benitez’s men two years later in Athens.

It’s a pain Jurgen Klopp will have arguably understood somewhat after Sergio Ramos’ actions in Kyiv arguably played a defining role in proceedings, with Mo Salah ruled out early and Loris Karius playing through concussion.

Things would eventually balance out, of course, as we went on to secure our sixth title in Europe’s premier competition, beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Following an impressive run through the group stages, we now find ourselves in the quarter-finals, with our hopes of achieving a historic quadruple this term still a possibility.

