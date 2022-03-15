Colombian journalist shares ruthless message about Diaz’s national teammates as Liverpool’s winter signing continues to shine

Carlos Antonio Velez had little in the way of praise to offer Luis Diaz’s national teammates, describing the Liverpool star as ‘the only world-class’ player the Colombian national outfit possesses.

The former FC Porto wide man has enjoyed a more than impressive start in Merseyside since trading the Estadio do Dragao for Anfield in the winter window.

“Luis Diaz is the only world-class [player] that we have, the others, it is pure cart, pure smoke. They’re very dear,” the reporter told Antena 2 show Palabras Maiores (via Sport Witness).

The 25-year-old doubled his goals tally this term after registering the opener in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

With us having closed the distance between ourselves and league leaders Manchester City, one can’t help but point to the importance of the signing of the Colombian international in giving us an extra boost in our hunt for the title.

Of course, all the credit can’t go to just the No.23, regardless of how he has performed in the famous red shirt thus far, with Jurgen Klopp’s superb rotational efforts getting the most out of a Liverpool squad that has truly felt like a ‘squad’ for the first time in years.

If Velez’s thoughts on Diaz are very much on the mark, too, one can only what the forward could achieve at Anfield.

