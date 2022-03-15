Ex-United star backs Salah to fit in at two Premier League clubs but makes ‘really strange’ claim

Luke Chadwick has rubbished the prospect of Mo Salah swapping Anfield for Old Trafford should he not commit his long-term future to Liverpool Football Club.

That being said, the 41-year-old did admit that he could see the 29-year-old ‘fitting in’ at one of city rivals Manchester City or Chelsea if he decided to leave Merseyside.

“I couldn’t see Salah going to United in a million years!” the former Red Devil told Caught Offside.

“For his legacy at Liverpool, if he went to United that would be a really, really strange one.

“Salah and his representatives are surely just trying to get him the best deal they can. I’d be really surprised if Liverpool don’t give him what he wants.

“It would be incredibly foolish to let him leave the club, especially for another Premier League team.

“I can see him fitting in at Manchester City, or maybe Chelsea, where he had a spell earlier in his career. Still, I’d be incredibly surprised if Salah did leave, and if he does I’d imagine it would be for another league altogether.”

Talks have reportedly stalled between the club and the Egyptian international since December, with the player having rejected his current outfit’s opening contract offer.

READ MORE: ‘I got the message’ – Klopp shares fresh update on Salah injury ahead of pivotal Arsenal clash

Given that the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are understood to be on wages of £400,000 and £300,000 respectively, one can more than understand Salah’s interest in seeing his own contributions similarly recognised.

Likewise, of course, Liverpool’s position arguably should inspire a similarly sympathetic response, with our owners keen not to compromise the financial structure that has seen us return to the height of European football.

One would like to think that a compromise is possible given that the alternatives to us in club football aren’t particularly appealing unless our No.11 is willing to harm his Anfield legacy by switching to a domestic rival.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!