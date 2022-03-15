Fan waiting on £5 million since 2019 after betting on Liverpool to win the Champions League

One football fan claims they are still owed £5 million from an unpaid bet for Liverpool to win the Champions League in 2019.

As reported by the Birmingham mail: ‘He claims the fortune has failed to materialise, because the bookies lost his betting slip.

‘Mr Hope says that on May 3, 2019, he placed £20 with BoyleSports on a wager that would conclude with Liverpool beating Spurs for the trophy.

‘It was a bold punt as Liverpool had already lost the first leg of their semi-final against Barcelona 3-0.

‘The odds, he claims, were: Liverpool to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield at 400 to 1. They won 4-0 at Anfield.

‘The accumulator he says also had Spurs to beat Ajax at 18 to 1 and for Liverpool to then beat Spurs in the final, at that stage priced at 35-1. Both predictions came to fruition’.

Staking £20 and then handing his betting slip into the bookies on the day after the final, the slip has been lost and he’s now been removed from the shop after a one-man protest.

There couldn’t have been much that would possibly upset any of our fans when we defeated Barcelona and then Tottenham to win our sixth European Cup but losing that much money certainly would have ruined some of the celebrations!

