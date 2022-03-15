‘Got a little emotional’ – Jamie Carragher apologises to Chelsea fans after academy outburst live on air

Jamie Carragher had plenty to say about Chelsea during the latest Monday Night Football on Sky Sports but has now apologised.

The former Liverpool defender spoke after already receiving criticism from some supporters, as he said that Manchester United should move for Thomas Tuchel now that the sanctions because of Roman Abramovich’s involvements with Russia are in full force.

Some fans from Stamford Bridge claimed the Bootle-born pundit was wrong to encourage other teams to take advantage of their current situation.

The 44-year-old hit back at them though and called them hypocrites, claiming that their club has been taking advantage of situations for years and thrown money at any situation so that they benefit.

One of the areas discussed was their academy but, following the show, many Chelsea fans were angry with the comments about youth players and now our former vice captain has apologised.

Replying to a fan page on Twitter, he said: ‘Apologies I got a little emotional!’ – surely that will be enough for this to all blow over for him…

You can view the Tweet via Carragher’s Twitter account:

Apologies I got a little emotional! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2022

