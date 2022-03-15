‘I got the message’ – Klopp shares fresh update on Salah injury ahead of pivotal Arsenal clash

Posted by
‘I got the message’ – Klopp shares fresh update on Salah injury ahead of pivotal Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp told reporters gathered at his pre-match presser that Mo Salah was ‘ready’ to make a return to training.

The German remained coy on the Egyptian’s chances of making the matchday squad for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the English capital against top four hopefuls Arsenal.

The Reds find themselves four points behind league leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand to further close the gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

READ MORE: FSG prepared to reward Mo Salah with new contract but not at cost of one major factor – The Athletic

Having contributed significantly to our haul of 73 goals this term (20, to be precise), it would be a huge loss to have our Egyptian King sidelined for the upcoming tie with the Gunners.

That being said, it would be doing our remaining attacking options a massive disservice to not take into consideration their contributions over the course of the campaign.

Diogo Jota, for one, has already demonstrated an eye for goal against the London-based outfit in the second leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal earlier in the season and Sadio Mane, likewise, looks a force of nature through the middle.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top