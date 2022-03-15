‘I got the message’ – Klopp shares fresh update on Salah injury ahead of pivotal Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp told reporters gathered at his pre-match presser that Mo Salah was ‘ready’ to make a return to training.

The German remained coy on the Egyptian’s chances of making the matchday squad for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the English capital against top four hopefuls Arsenal.

🗣️"Yesterday a little less swollen, less painful." Klopp shares the latest on Mo Salah's injury ahead of the Arsenal clash 🤕#LFC pic.twitter.com/v7n4xUJSjm — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2022

The Reds find themselves four points behind league leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand to further close the gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

READ MORE: FSG prepared to reward Mo Salah with new contract but not at cost of one major factor – The Athletic

Having contributed significantly to our haul of 73 goals this term (20, to be precise), it would be a huge loss to have our Egyptian King sidelined for the upcoming tie with the Gunners.

That being said, it would be doing our remaining attacking options a massive disservice to not take into consideration their contributions over the course of the campaign.

Diogo Jota, for one, has already demonstrated an eye for goal against the London-based outfit in the second leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal earlier in the season and Sadio Mane, likewise, looks a force of nature through the middle.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!