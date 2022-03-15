(Image) ‘£50 mate for this one please’ – Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah pose for Instagram selfie

Mo Salah posted an image of himself and Harvey Elliott onto his Instagram account, that sparked a reply from our No.67.

The pair posed for a selfie that was posted to the Egyptian King’s account, given the age and stage of career of the two players – it would be fair to assume it would have been on the 18-year-old’s account instead.

Following the picture being uploaded, the former Fulham youngster replied with the following comment: ‘£50 mate for this one please’.

READ MORE: “Only probably Liverpool’s owners” – Gary Neville comments on the unique situation with FSG

This could be taken in several ways; perhaps a joke that our No.11 should have to pay for a picture with his young teammate, or that could be the standard charge for using a phone in the dressing room.

It’s well known that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t like the players using their phones around each other and certainly doesn’t like dressing room pictures or videos being uploaded to the internet, unless we’ve won a trophy of course!

It’s great to see the interaction between the two lads and, as with everything the 29-year-old does now, surely this will somehow be interpreted as something to do with a possible contract renewal.

You can view the picture and Elliott’s comment on Salah’s Instagram:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!