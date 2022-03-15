Klopp may have revealed Liverpool’s next transfer target in pre-Arsenal presser

Jurgen Klopp’s comments, as relayed in a tweet by Neil Jones, about watching Manchester City’s goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace attracted some attention during his pre-match presser.

The 54-year-old had been discussing the fact that he had not watched the entirety of the game in question – ‘for exactly 65 minutes, for analysis reasons’.

Jurgen Klopp in for his pre-Arsenal press conference "I watched [City] for exactly 65 minutes, for analysis reasons. I thought Crystal Palace did really well, and so did City. I saw the result and was surprised."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 15, 2022

The German’s words didn’t go unnoticed by the Liverpool Echo, with the publication noting that formerly linked starlet, Michael Olise, had been brought off the field of play by Patrick Viera 65 minutes in.

Jurgen Klopp: "I watched the City game for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not." *Checks what happened at 65 minutes* 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xAnTWiyK7b — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 15, 2022

Though it could be purely coincidental, it’s interesting that, if indeed for ‘analysis reasons’, the ex-Mainz boss was highly specific about the point at which he stopped observing the tie in question.

Interestingly, Jean-Philippe Mateta was also hooked after the same number of minutes, though we’d find it highly more likely that Olise was the focus if Klopp was considering potential transfer targets for the summer.

Able to play on the right wing, the 20-year-old could be considered as potential competition for Mo Salah, which would follow a recent trend of strengthening for the future following the acquisitions of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

