Liverpool predicted XI v Arsenal: Klopp to go for some fans’ dream midfield combo in key clash

With Manchester City having dropped points at Selhurst Park, the pressure is on Liverpool now to capitalise and close the gap between themselves and the incumbent league champions.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be far from pushovers, however, with the Gunners having enjoyed a significant upturn in form of late as they push for a Champions League spot.

Mo Salah may yet be available for the tie in question, of course, following Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match update on the Egyptian, with the German having confirmed that his top goalscorer this term would make a return to team training.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we can see the Reds boss sticking with a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Given the magnitude of the game in question, not to mention Jordan Henderson’s heavy supply of recent minutes, it could represent an ideal opportunity for the German to swap out his skipper for Thiago Alcantara alongside Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Up top, an attacking trio comprised of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah seems likeliest if the latter impresses enough in training after his recent injury concern.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

