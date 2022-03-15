Liverpool scouts ‘watching’ German 18-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Liverpool’s scouting network has been phenomenal at selecting the right talent for many years and they apparently have been ‘watching’ a new player.

According to the Express (via BBC Sport): ‘Scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle have been watching Bayer Leverkusen’s 18-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz, but he has suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season’.

It’s safe to assume our scouts won’t be watching him again this season, given the serious injury, but the name of Florian Wirtz is now certainly one to look out for in the next campaign.

There’s always difficulty on knowing how much you can believe any rumour that crops up but the ability to be able to see a story that doesn’t include Mo Salah’s possible departure or contract signing, is always refreshing.

The 18-year-old tore his ACL against Koln and this will be a huge disruption to his fledgling career, we all know from first-hand experience of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez that knee injuries are not ones that quickly recover.

With the German recording 7 goals and 10 assists from just 24 games this season, let’s hope he makes a quick recovery and maybe we’ll see him at Anfield one day.

