The one Arsenal player set to be miss the Premier League game against Liverpool

Arsenal are set to host Liverpool in the Premier League with only one possible injury concern that could be missing for the game.

Mikel Arteta took to the media to provide an update on his squad and said the following (via Arsenal’s club website): ‘Tomi is the only one that’s still there in contention [to miss the game].

‘We have been trying to push him, but with the handbrake a little bit because we need to be careful as we don’t want to get another injury with him.

‘We don’t know [if tomorrow is too soon]. Let’s see how he trains today’.

Takehiro Tomiyasu hasn’t featured for the Gunners since their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with a leg injury keeping him out for this long.

Many supporters from the Emirates stadium are worrying about the match-up between Luis Diaz and Cedric Soares, so this could either be a bluff from the Spanish manager or an attempt to fast track the Japanese defender back to action.

Either way, our No.23 is likely to be given the task of ensuring his ability can make a mockery of the right-side of the former Evertonian’s defence.

