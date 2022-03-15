‘Up to Liverpool’ – Fabrizio Romano shares update on possibility of La Liga exit for Mo Salah

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mo Salah is ‘currently not planning for La Liga move’, despite some speculation linking the 29-year-old with a summer switch to Spain.

One report suggested that Barcelona were considering a £50-58m bid for the Egyptian should they fail to acquire No.1 target, Erling Haaland.

Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer – his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC New contract talks still broken – it’s only up to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/p4vRKS2U74 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

The likelihood of the Merseysiders accepting such an offer, of course, is considerably slim in light of his current status in world football.

It remains very much up in the air as to whether the wide man will extend his terms at Anfield and, indeed, would currently appear to be teetering in the general direction of departing the club.

Should we fail to agree on a contract extension with the No.11, however, one question remains: where would Salah go exactly?

A switch to a fellow Premier League rival would undoubtedly ruin his relationship with Liverpool fans, and few other European outfits, with, perhaps, the exception of Bayern Munich, could stand out as a genuine competitor in the Champions League.

