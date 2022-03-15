(Video) “Alright Ralph!” – Jamie Carragher’s brutal history museum Manchester United joke during Instagram live video

What better way for Jamie Carragher to wind down after watching Manchester City draw with Crystal Palace, than an Instagram live video with Gary Neville?

Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football duo took to social media after their broadcast and things got a little more light hearted, with our former defender making a joke about Manchester United.

It started with the Bootle-born defender saying: “I tell you what, I better keep my head down, we’re going through Chelsea!”, in reference to the dig he had at the Stamford Bridge club that night.

Salford City’s co-owner replied with: “Absolutely, be careful. [Turning the camera out of the window] This is the National History Museum, I think”.

To which our former defender quickly interrupted with: “That’s where Man United are! Alright Ralph!”.

His TV co-host couldn’t help but laugh and said: “Think the rest of the class of ’92 are in there too!”.

It’s good to see that they can get on, despite the many obvious differences and it would be hard not to laugh at that one too.

You can watch the video of Carragher’s joke (at 1:22) courtesy of @gneville2 on Instagram (via @Ginger_Pirlo on Twitter):

