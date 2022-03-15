(Video) ‘Ask the refs’ – Klopp in disbelief over how £34m Liverpool star is treated by officials

Jurgen Klopp shared his bafflement at the treatment of Mo Salah by officials in the English top-flight, with the German suggesting that Liverpool’s top goalscorer receives limited protection during games.

The Egyptian international has often been accused of diving by pundits and commentators, despite the No.11 often scoring high for numbers of touches in the opposition box.

The 29-year-old, signed for £34m from Roma, has been in scintillating form for the Reds this term regardless, registering 28 goals across 35 appearances (in all competitions).

🗣️"Ask the refs… we constantly think he gets fouled." Jurgen Klopp on the bizarre treatment Mo Salah receives from officials 🇪🇬 #LFC pic.twitter.com/eZ2rxQFFvT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2022