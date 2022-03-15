(Video) Bernardo Silva brings up Liverpool in post-match interview, despite them not being mentioned

Bernardo Silva took to the cameras after Manchester City’s draw with Crystal Palace and couldn’t help but mention Liverpool.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Portuguese international was asked about how much of a set back the draw was and he turned his answer onto the Reds.

The 27-year-old said: “We wanted to win, we wanted to have an advantage of six points to Liverpool, with them having one game in hand.

“Four points, they play Arsenal – we go and rest to play Southampton in the FA Cup”.

It’s funny how a question about how costly dropped points could be for his team, turns into an answer about Jurgen Klopp’s squad and it’s nice to see how concerned the former Monaco man is about us.

The phrase ‘living rent free inside his head’ comes to mind and let’s hope this level of worry is spreading throughout the Etihad Stadium, whilst our players remain focused on themselves and take it one game at a time.

You can watch Silva’s comments on Liverpool courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "We're going to be there, we're going to fight as usual for the title." Bernardo Silva comes out fighting in his post-match interview after Man City draw to Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/QpZKCyQTv1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

