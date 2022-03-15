(Video) “Difficult stadium with the grass” – Pep Guardiola comments on Selhurst Park’s grass after Crystal Palace draw

The pressure has been ramped up on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City after their draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

With the lead now standing at four points and Liverpool having a game in hand, the excitement and expectation is growing for our supporters, whereas it looks as though the excuses are starting for the side from the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the draw, the Spanish manager had the following comments to make: “We played to win the game, we create more and we concede few – the stats are there.

“The way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium, with the grass not perfect. We were there all time, with and without the ball and so we did a good game”.

Jurgen Klopp has commented on the grass within stadiums before and with the Spaniard’s comments about the Selhurst Park turf, it looks as though it is an issue for the bigger teams.

In truth, it will of course affect the play of a fast passing and attacking team if the grass is long and slowing the ball but the timing of the comments after a huge result will raise a few eyebrows.

As the pressure increases on the league leaders, it’s our job to just keep winning our games and taking them one at a time…

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on the grass courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "We played to win the game, the stats are there. In a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect." Pep Guardiola has no issues with the chances that Man City created against Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/ZmTI8JsZD0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

