(Video) “Don’t forget to have some fun, you idiots!” – Jurgen Klopp’s ‘inspirational’ training ground message

Jurgen Klopp is such a positive and inspirational leader that any insight to his training ground behaviour, is a real insight to what he’s like behind the scenes.

The best way to get access to this is through Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series and their latest training ground edition is a real goldmine for fantastic content.

One such moment is when our boss sets up a game of head tennis and his way of introducing the game includes a brilliant line from our German manager.

The 54-year-old can be heard saying: “Don’t forget to have some fun, you idiots!”

It’s a moment that can be easily missed, as Andy Robertson is also trying his best to speak Spanish to Luis Diaz at the same time.

However, it shows how laid back the gaffer is and it’s great to see how relaxed the whole session is – especially with the pressure so high at the moment on the pitch.

You can watch Klopp’s speech (at 5:00) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

