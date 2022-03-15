(Video) Gary Neville on “the difference’ between Liverpool and Manchester City that gives the Reds the edge in the title race

Liverpool and Manchester City have locked horns for many years now and with this season’s race hotting up, Gary Neville has noted a key difference between the sides.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, the former Manchester United defender beleives that Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options give us the edge in the title race.

The 47-year-old said: “If Liverpool play that game [Crystal Palace vs. Man City], they win that game because they’ve got better strikers, they’ve got better forwards, finishers, better strikers in terms of scoring goals, who are more ruthless and clinical.

“There’s more of them too, there’s five of them there that I would put my money on [to score].

“The difference at the end of the season could be just the fact that Liverpool do have more strikers that are more clinical and more suited to scoring goals”.

It’s fair to say that if we had Phil Foden or Jack Grealish, our manager would probably play them in our midfield three, like with Harvey Elliott – the other way round would possibly see our No.67 as a ‘striker’ in Pep Guardiola’s side.

They’re certainly two great teams but let’s hope our use of actual forwards will give us a goal scoring and point winning edge, over the team from the Etihad Stadium come the end of the season.

You can watch Neville’s comments on our forwards courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "The difference at the end of the season could be just the fact that Liverpool do have more strikers who are more clinical."@GNev2 feels that the lack of striker could come back to haunt Man City in the title race with Liverpool pic.twitter.com/VdUGWPHfto — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

