(Video) Language barrier between Robertson & Diaz manifests in hilarious manner as Scot explains foot tennis rules

A clip of Andy Robertson trying to overcome the language barrier between himself and Luis Diaz whilst engaging in a training activity has surfaced.

The Scottish skipper was clipped explaining the rules of foot tennis to Liverpool’s winter signing ahead of the club’s meeting with Arsenal in the Premier League.

We’re not too sure whether the fullback’s thick accent will have helped matters, though it’s lovely to see the Colombian’s teammates making sure he feels involved.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @Watch_LFC:

Robbo trying to explain to Diaz the rules of foot tennis 😂 pic.twitter.com/XjbNYCicSp — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 15, 2022