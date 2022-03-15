(Video) Mikel Arteta shares honest Liverpool ‘blueprint’ verdict ahead of key league clash

Mikel Arteta lavished Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool staff with praise for the culture implemented at the club.

The Arsenal boss identified the various elements behind the Reds’ recent successes and return to the pinnacle of European football, with the German’s men continuing to effectively compete with sides with significantly deeper pockets, like Manchester City.

It’s proof, certainly, that the model put forward by FSG is more than effective and should be looked up to as an example of how to compete with football’s financial juggernauts.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"They have created a huge culture and understanding of who Liverpool is today." Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on the #LFC 'blueprint' 👌 pic.twitter.com/jXQiaiD0j0 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2022