(Video) ‘That’s quality’ – Diogo Jota’s stunning post and in effort inspires awed Lijnders outburst

Pep Lijnders couldn’t help but cry out, ‘that’s quality’, at the back of Diogo Jota after the Portuguese international’s pinpoint goal in team training.

Following a quick one-two with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former Wolves star beat Adrian at his far post with a precise effort that struck the net via the post.

It’s great to see the 25-year-old enjoying himself in front of goal ahead of game he previously very much enjoyed in our last meeting with Mikel Arteta’s men in the League Cup semi-final.

You can catch the clip below:

Jota’s finish with this camera angle 😳 pic.twitter.com/bRwRhxF2gN — Sam (@SamueILFC) March 15, 2022