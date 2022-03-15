(Video) Virgil van Dijk throws grass at Joel Matip during training ground rondo

It’s well known how much Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk get along, even if the relationship does seem a little one way.

Our No.4 always seems to try and turn his attention to his centre-back partner in some way and loves sharing a joke with the former Schalke man.

During the most recent ‘Inside’ training video from Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the playful side of Holland’s captain is revealed.

READ MORE: Liverpool scouts ‘watching’ German 18-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

As Fabinho is shown to have touched the ball outside the zone being used for the rondo, our centre-half shouts: “Out! Out!” before then picking up some grass to throw at our No.32.

His playful laugh afterwards shows the love he has for the Cameroon international and it’s great to see how well the duo get along.

In truth the whole video is certainly worth a watch and it’s one of the best training videos that has been released.

You can watch grass throw from van Dijk at Matip (at 3:20) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!