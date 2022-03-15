(Video) Watch Carragher join journalist in singing Ajax anthem ahead of Champions League tie

Jamie Carragher had a brief go at karaoke in the CBS studio ahead of Ajax’s Champions League Round of 16 encounter with Benfica.

The former Liverpool defender joined in with renowned journalist Guillem Balague in singing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds.

The Merseysiders have already progressed through to the next round of the competition and await their fate in the quarter-finals of the competition in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: