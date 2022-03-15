(Video) Watch Thiago score ludicrous backheel volley in training

Thiago Alcantara’s technical ability has been undisputed for the Spaniard’s many years at the peak of European football.

The Spaniard wowed his teammates again in team training with a superb backheel goal to convert Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal.

It’s a bit of magic we’d love to see pulled off in our upcoming meeting with Arsenal as we look to capitalise on Manchester City’s recent dropped points against Crystal Palace with a big performance at the Emirates Stadium.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official TikTok account: