(Video) Young Liverpool fan leads Brighton concourse in a rendition of ‘Gary Macca’ song

There aren’t many longer or better Liverpool songs than the famous one created for Gary McAllister, during his two-year stay at Anfield.

Despite being at the club for such a relatively short amount of time, the veteran midfielder won five trophies in 87 appearances for the Reds and was a key part of the 2001 treble winning side.

Such was his cult hero status, a famous song was created that highlighted all of his key moments and goals for Gerard Houllier’s side and it still gets sung today.

Evidence of its current and longstanding popularity is a new video that has circled online, featuring a young supporter who was leading the concourse at the Brighton and Hove Albion game.

With confidence and a voice beyond his years, the youngster had the whole of the inside of the AMEX stadium at his beckon call and it’s great to see the way all the other fans followed his lead.

It really is a fantastic song and the more it’s sung the better!

You can watch the rendition of Gary McAllister’s song via @JacobNoonan8 on Twitter:

