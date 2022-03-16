Carragher makes Liverpool claim after spotting fan & player reactions after Arsenal win

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool Football Club is united amongst its players and fans in the belief that they can win the title after taking all three points at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win in the English capital, courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, to go within a point of league leaders Manchester City in the table.

“I think everyone now connected with Liverpool Football Club thinks that they will go on and win the league,” the former centre-half spoke on Sky Sports (via the Mirror).

“This is certainly the first time this season that I have believed that they can go on and win it.

“Manchester City are still there, and there is only a point in it, but I think the momentum Liverpool must have now, they could go top in their next game. You can see the reaction of the fans and the players.

“Manchester City are still in great form and have only dropped off a little bit, but imagine what Anfield is going to be like.

“You see those supporters now and I believe every single person in that away end believes we are going to win the Premier League.”

The Cityzens draw against Crystal Palace allowed Jurgen Klopp’s men another rare opportunity to close the gap in the Premier League and hold onto their hopes of a historic quadruple this term.

On such a remarkable run of results, it’s hard to ignore the feeling that the club is building up to something special this season.

Whether that involves a famous quadruple or merely another major trophy being secured beyond the Carabao Cup remains unclear at this point, though our momentum since the resumption of domestic football does mean that pressure will be mounting on our league rivals.

On our end, we’ll need to keep with the mantra of ‘one game at a time’, but there’s certainly plenty to be excited about if we can keep up our positive form.

