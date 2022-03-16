Carragher says Liverpool have a ‘phenomenal’ player in their ranks & tips 25-year-old to ‘make a huge difference’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Jamie Carragher has tipped Luis Diaz to ‘make a huge difference’ ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the Emirates Stadium.

The Colombian international, described by the 44-year-old as ‘phenomenal’, has enjoyed a superb start to life in the famous red jersey since switching from FC Porto in the winter window.

“He’s very similar in a lot of ways to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – it’s that narrow position, always really wide, but really makes the diagonal runs in behind people,” the former Reds defender spoke on Sky Sports ahead of his old club’s clash with Arsenal.

The Merseysiders were encouraged to move earlier for the 25-year-old than they’d intended after catching wind of Tottenham’s interest in the winger.

“To make that impact so quickly, considering the competition he’s up against, he’s been phenomenal,” Carragher added. “I think he could make a huge difference.”

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Mo Salah benched as Klopp makes two changes for Arsenal clash

As has been well identified by Carragher, Diaz has already demonstrated traits that make him well-suited to the demands of a Liverpool forward.

Some will undoubtedly point to his limited goal contributions thus far, though few can genuinely complain about the quality of performances we’ve been treated to since he made the move to Anfield.

Constantly getting in the right positions in the opposition box, we’d be far from surprised to see our latest signing make a regular impact on the scoresheet in future once fully acclimatised.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!