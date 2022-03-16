Fabrizio Romano shares insight into Mo Salah’s next move if Liverpool fail to agree new contract

Fabrizio Romano warned that Mo Salah could potentially depart Liverpool in the summer if the club fails to strike an agreement with the No.11 over a possible contract extension.
The Sky Sports journalist did add, however, that it was more likely that the Egyptian would favour an exit once his contract expires in 2023 given his commitment to the cause in Merseyside.
“If they have no agreement to extend the contract, there is the possibility for Mo Salah to leave this summer,” the Italian spoke on his YouTube channel.
“This is something that would be normal in case they won’t reach an agreement. This is something that we have to keep open.
“If Liverpool change their stance, they still have a chance to keep Mo Salah because the player is happy in Liverpool, he’s not trying to escape.
“But in the same point, in case this agreement won’t be reached, we can’t exclude him leaving this summer but the expectation, I feel, is that could be, for Mo Salah, more possible to see him leave the club in the summer of 2023 as a free agent.”
Negotiations between player and club are said to have broken down since December, with the reporter claiming that not much in the way of progress has taken place since.
For the fee being touted by one report linking Barcelona with a summer move for the former Roma hitman, it’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the exit of his top goalscorer.
Indeed, unless a bid of astronomical proportions were to surface, it’s highly unlikely that the club will be tempted by parting ways with Salah as early as the end of the season.
If we can’t manage to find a safe middle ground between our commitment to the wage structure and our Egyptian King’s wage demands, we’d certainly expect the wide man to continue with Liverpool into the next campaign until his contract runs out.
