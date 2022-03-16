Fulham look to make double Liverpool transfer swoop ahead of a potentially busy summer between the two sides

Liverpool and Fulham have already negotiated with each other in the January transfer window and this looks set to continue in the summer.

According to the Express (via BBC Sport): ‘Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool’s England defender Joe Gomez and Wales right-back Neco Williams, who has impressed on loan at Craven Cottage’.

With Neco Williams already on loan in London, it’s not too unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would listen to offers for his second-choice right-back and it could be a good move for all parties.

As the Cottagers look set to book their place back in the Premier League, they have been helped by the arrival of the Welshman, the signing of Harry Wilson from the Reds and the supposed soon to be Red – Fabio Carvalho.

If rumours are to be believed and we do end up paying the side from Craven Cottage for the services of the young Portuguese forward, despite there being no need to as his contract would have come to an end by the summer, then it would be fair to assume the relationship between both clubs would be strong.

As for Joe Gomez, this would feel like a risky move for the 24-year-old who seems destined for Champions League and not Championship football but a loan would not be out of the question.

Let’s wait to see what happens and how strong the bond between the two clubs becomes.

