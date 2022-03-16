‘I’ll knock them down’ – Klopp sends clear message to Trent critics after Arsenal win

‘I’ll knock them down’ – Klopp sends clear message to Trent critics after Arsenal win

Jurgen Klopp told one reporter after Liverpool’s victory at the Emirates Stadium that he would knock down anyone who criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending going forward.

The England international’s defensive capabilities has been the subject of much debate between commentators and former players, much to the chagrin of the Reds boss.

The Merseysiders secured a 2-0 win against Arsenal to close the gap between the Anfield-based outfit and league leaders Manchester City following the latter’s goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park.

We’re as baffled as the 54-year-old when it comes to such criticism over our right-back, with Trent having more than proved himself a capable operator in the backline.

There were perhaps a couple of moments where the 23-year-old struggled against the threat posed by Gabriel Martinelli in the English capital, though on the whole (particularly over the course of the season), the defender has enjoyed a sound campaign.

Should we enjoy another trophy-laden year under Klopp, however, one might imagine commentators will find it hard to pick apart the fullback’s game.

  1. Sorry but he’s poor 1:1 in defensive situations
    Klopp never criticises his players individually. Why would he it doesn’t help…..but he’s wrong. A lot of commentators and ex players have commented on it.
    The national team manager puts 2-3 players ahead of him.

