‘I’ll knock them down’ – Klopp sends clear message to Trent critics after Arsenal win

Jurgen Klopp told one reporter after Liverpool’s victory at the Emirates Stadium that he would knock down anyone who criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending going forward.

The England international’s defensive capabilities has been the subject of much debate between commentators and former players, much to the chagrin of the Reds boss.

Klopp to Sky "If anybody says that Trent cannot defend then they can come to me and I'll knock them down. I cannot hear that any more, I don't know what more the boy has to do."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 16, 2022

The Merseysiders secured a 2-0 win against Arsenal to close the gap between the Anfield-based outfit and league leaders Manchester City following the latter’s goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park.

We’re as baffled as the 54-year-old when it comes to such criticism over our right-back, with Trent having more than proved himself a capable operator in the backline.

There were perhaps a couple of moments where the 23-year-old struggled against the threat posed by Gabriel Martinelli in the English capital, though on the whole (particularly over the course of the season), the defender has enjoyed a sound campaign.

Should we enjoy another trophy-laden year under Klopp, however, one might imagine commentators will find it hard to pick apart the fullback’s game.

