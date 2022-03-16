‘I’m expecting…’ – Pearce provides major injury update on Salah who ‘is desperate to start’ Arsenal tie

James Pearce has backed Jurgen Klopp to start Mo Salah against Arsenal ahead of Liverpool’s impending Premier League clash.

The Egyptian’s availability for the visit to the English capital was up in the air after incurring a minor injury in the 2-0 win over Brighton at the weekend.

“He trained yesterday and is desperate to start,” the renowned reporter responded to a fan query in an Athletic Q&A. “He’s definitely travelled to London. I’m expecting him to start.”

Having joined the Merseysiders in London, however, it would certainly suggest that the No.11 is capable of playing some minutes if not deemed fit enough to start the fixture in question.

With the likes of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino waiting in the wings, we certainly have more than enough in the way of quality firepower should the medical department advise Klopp against starting the former Chelsea hitman against Mikel Arteta’s outfit.

Nonetheless, it would be a huge boost to have Salah available right from the off, with a successful spot-kick against Brighton hopefully giving him the platform needed to rediscover his devastating form from the first-half of the season.

