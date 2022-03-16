(Image) Liverpool offer classy Heysel gesture to Juventus during UEFA Youth Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool and Juventus will be forever linked over the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985.

Ahead of the European Cup final in Belgium 39 people were killed following a wall collapsing and crushing many supporters, most of whom were Italian.

Fourteen supporters of our club were found guilty of manslaughter and English teams were subsequently banned from European football, in what was a dark mark against the name of the club.

Both sides have met and played each other since, most notably during the 2005 Champions League knock-out rounds and the message of friendship and forgiveness was spread between the clubs.

The most recent meeting came during the UEFA Youth Champions League quarter-final in Turin and representatives from both teams posed ahead of the match, showing the lasting connection between the teams.

An image was shared of the moment and it’s very important that all chapters and episodes of the club’s history and acknowledged, especially the events of 37 years ago.

You can view the image of Liverpool’s gesture to Juventus via Reddit user u/eurfryn:

