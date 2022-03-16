Jenas says one ‘world class’ Liverpool star just doesn’t get enough credit after stellar Arsenal display

Jermaine Jenas made a point of going on to Twitter to highlight the contributions of Joel Matip following another clean sheet secured against Arsenal in the English top-flight.

The Cameroonian centre-half was described as ‘a world-class centre-half’ as the former Tottenham star doubled down on his earlier ‘underrated’ claim.

I know people like sarcasm on here but I’m talking on a world level… POTM ye of course but never often discussed as a world class centre half. https://t.co/4wj66uoMRe — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) March 16, 2022

The Merseysiders came out fighting in the second-half of their clash with Mikel Arteta’s men at the Emirates Stadium, following a dour first 45 minutes of action, to score two goals and take home the lion’s share of the points.

READ MORE: Lineker gushes over Liverpool star and makes ‘best passer of a football’ claim

The winner of February’s Premier League player of the month award has been a pivotal name on the teamsheet for Jurgen Klopp this term, with the former Schalke star putting his prior injury struggles behind him.

There was never any doubt over Matip’s quality in the backline, however, consistent appearances alongside Virgil van Dijk have certainly allowed commentators time to observe what the centre-half offers.

Alongside one of the greatest defenders the game has witnessed in our No.4, it says a lot about the 30-year-old that he holds his own.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!