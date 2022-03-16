John Arne Riise sets his target on managing in the Premier League in the next ‘7-10 years’

John Arne Riise spent 10 years playing football in England and has now set his sights on a return as a manager.

Speaking with 2 Sport, the 41-year-old said: ‘I’m still going to the Premier League. But it probably takes 7-10 years, not 5’.

The confidence in which the Norwegian marked his plan of a return to the Premier League says a lot about his self belief and if he is to achieve it, it will begin with Avaldsnes in his home country.

Our former left-back is managing the women’s team and is clearly ready for an uphill climb to try and get himself in the home or away dugout at Anfield.

With so many former players now gracing the technical area from his era of playing, why shouldn’t the Istanbul 2005 hero be another one who can do so?

Perhaps a good man to follow would be Brentford’s Thomas Frank who also came from the Scandinavian nation, managing to achieve his dream.

