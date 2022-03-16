Jurgen Klopp confirms the two Liverpool players to miss the trip to Arsenal with illness

Liverpool head to face Arsenal with the full knowledge that a win is needed to close the gap on Manchester City but Jurgen Klopp will be without at least two players.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match, our boss confirmed that: ‘Millie and Kostas, I understand in this moment, are out, and that’s it’.

With our club website confirming that: ‘James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas (both illness) are likely to miss the visit to Emirates Stadium’.

The good news comes in the form of Mo Salah and Ibou Konate who look to have both recovered from their slight injuries that have troubled them of late.

Let’s hope that the stricken duo recover from their illness soon but the biggest news is the quick return of the Egyptian King, who we will need in order to claim a victory.

This will be the first time since the famous 2009 4-4 meeting between the two sides, that any two teams in the Premier League have met when both have a winning run of five or more games going into the match – let’s hope this game is a bit more routine.

