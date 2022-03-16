Lineker gushes over Liverpool star and makes ‘best passer of a football’ claim

Gary Lineker couldn’t help but marvel over the passing ability of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a tweet during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The England international’s ball to Sadio Mane in the first-half of action, which nearly resulted in the former Southampton ace netting the Reds’ opener.

The best passer of a football in the English game is a right back. What’s happened to our sport? 🤣 @TrentAA — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2022

The Merseysiders eventually found a breakthrough courtesy of Diogo Jota, with the Portuguese international beating Aaron Ramsdale at the Gunners’ keeper’s near post.

The Academy graduate’s passing range is rightly lauded by fans and commentators alike – indeed, few can argue about the quality of his delivery when looking at the right-back’s assists tally this term.

It’s a weapon that’s been hugely valuable to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, with the German having transformed his fullbacks into potent contributors to our forward play that have produced 28 assists between across all competitions.

At 23 years of age, it’s a frightening prospect for our rivals to think about how our No.66 might further develop and the kind of player he’ll be once he’s realised his full potential in the game.

