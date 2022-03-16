Lineker makes ‘huge’ Liverpool call after Reds find breakthrough at Arsenal

Gary Lineker described Diogo Jota’s opener for Liverpool as a ‘huge goal’ in a tweet after the Reds found a long-awaited breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium.

With the prospect of going a point behind Manchester City hanging by a thread at half-time following a poor first-half outing, Jurgen Klopp’s men rallied well in the second 45 to go two goals up, at the time of writing.

Huge goal for @LFC. Just about the only error I can recall Ramsdale making at @Arsenal. Everyone makes them. It’s how you respond to them that counts. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2022

Some superb changes made by the manager saw the club double their lead quickly via Bobby Firmino, with the Brazilian capitalising on a superb ball from Andy Robertson.

In the context of the title race (which the Match of the Day presenter was presumably alluding to), there can be no questioning how pivotal three points in London could prove to be down the line.

We will be set to face the Cityzens in a potential crunch clash next month, of course, which could, at this rate, determine the outcome of the contest in question.

For now, however, one has to credit Klopp’s men for producing a superb turnaround in the second-half of action in the English capital to keep our quadruple hopes alive.

