Liverpool reportedly make ‘£5 million a year’ move for Barcelona star with ‘less than 18 months left on his contract’

As the season enters its final few months, the transfer rumours slowly start to pick up in pace and with Liverpool – there’s normally a lot of speculation.

According to Gerard Romero on his Twitch account (via The Boot Room): ‘Romero revealed on his Twitch stream yesterday that Liverpool have indeed made a contract offer to Gavi.

‘The 17-year-old, who has become an absolute star in Spain, has less than 18 months left on his contract.

‘Barcelona are trying extremely hard to extend his deal, but Liverpool’s offer could complicate things.

‘The report claims that Klopp has offered Gavi a deal that would see him earn a bit over £5 million a year.

‘That’s about £100,000-a-week, which is outrageous money for someone who hasn’t even turned 18 yet’.

In Gavi, Barcelona have an exciting midfielder that would ordinarily be hanging around the Nou Camp for many years to come but, given their financial issues, this could be possible.

Although the offer is high for a 17-year-old, it could be a financially viable move for FSG and our prestige and form could allow this move to work for all parties.

Let’s wait and see what happens with this one…

