Liverpool team news confirmed: Mo Salah benched as Klopp makes two changes for Arsenal clash

Liverpool are set to take on Arsenal in the Premier League with the Reds hoping to further close the gap on Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were handed an opportunity in the title race after the Cityzens dropped points to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In what could very well turn out to be one of the closest contests for the league title between the two outfits, nothing short of perfection is required from the Merseysiders if they are to have any hope of bringing the league crown back to Anfield.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares insight into Mo Salah’s next move if Liverpool fail to agree new contract

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk has been partnered with Joel Matip in the centre of the backline.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho once again returns as the deep-lying midfielder with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson ahead of him.

Up top, Klopp’s gone for an attacking trio comprised of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men have travelled to London in search of more points to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City. What do you make of the XI selected? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/7MszeES39w — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 16, 2022

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!