Paul Scholes makes ‘not possible’ Jurgen Klopp admission as Manchester United are eliminated from the Champions League

Paul Scholes had yet another on-screen debrief over the faults of Manchester United and the name of Jurgen Klopp came up.

Speaking on BT Sport (via The Boot Room), the 47-year-old said: ‘We can’t talk about Guardiola and Klopp, that’s not possible but any other manager in the world should be available.

‘You need a manager that strikes fear into players, Sir Alex Ferguson had that, have any of the managers since him had that? I don’t think so.

‘It’s a special talent to have as a coach. Those Man City players under Pep (Guardiola), those Liverpool players under Klopp, they’ll get away with nothing.

‘These players here (United) for the last two or three years have got away with murder’.

It’s scary to think that there were links between the German and the Old Trafford club, before he ever came to Anfield but thankfully it never materialised.

Now it looks like another rebuild will be starting on the other side of the M62, as they struggle to stop looking back to their former manager.

