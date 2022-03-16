Pundit disagrees with ‘unfair’ Man City claim after Bernardo Silva fired Liverpool warning

Paul Robinson has refuted suggestions that Manchester City are feeling any kind of pressure in the title race, despite the fact that Liverpool could cut the deficit to a point with a win against Arsenal.

Speaking after the Cityzens’ goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace, Bernardo Silva suggested that proceedings remained very much in his side’s favour, with the Merseysiders due to pay a visit to the Etihad in April.

“Bernardo Silva quite rightly pointed out that Liverpool still have to go to the Etihad,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider. “Make no mistake about it, Man City are still in the driving seat.”

Regardless, to bring up Jurgen Klopp’s men unprompted does arguably suggest to a degree that the second-placed outfit in the English top-flight is in the minds of the 27-year-old and his teammates to some degree.

“It’s unfair to suggest they are feeling the pressure. They are in pole position to win the title,” Robinson added. “It’s a massive challenge for Liverpool to go and win at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva knows that and that’s why he said it.”

Nonetheless, no matter how concerned City are about the threat we pose in the title race, the message from the former Mainz boss will not change – ‘one game at a time’ will remain the mantra.

Given that we were missing the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for much of the month of January, however, it’s certainly impressive how we’ve managed to keep the pressure on the league leaders since.

If we can continue to take things a step at a time and keep up our superb form since the resumption of domestic football, there’s no question that we’ll be there or thereabouts at the top of the table come the final kick of the season.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!