Serie A giants pushing for ‘verbal agreement’ with Liverpool attacker this summer, says Matteo Moretto

AC Milan are reportedly working to arrange a verbal agreement with Liverpool’s Divock Origi ahead of the expiration of the Belgian’s contract this summer.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian relaying a report from Calciomercato’s Matteo Moretto.

AC Milan are working to extend Rafa Leão contract soon while they’re in the process to sign a new striker. Divock Origi, more than a target. 🔴 #ACMilan Origi’s out of contract with Liverpool and AC Milan are pushing to reach verbal agreement, as per @MatteMoretto @SkySport #LFC pic.twitter.com/QjXarodoVD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 16, 2022

The 26-year-old has been in superb form from the bench this term, registering eight goal contributions in 14 games (across all competitions) for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares insight into Mo Salah’s next move if Liverpool fail to agree new contract

With it seeming unlikely that our forward will be handed fresh terms, however, one can more than understand the interest in a Champions League winner (not to mention scorer in the competition final) from abroad.

Indeed, with Origi available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, we’d be very surprised if there wasn’t a queue of clubs waiting to snap up the former Lille star.

Whatever happens with the striker’s future beyond Merseyside, we’re incredibly grateful for his contributions in the famous red shirt and will be wishing him all the best of luck going forward.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!