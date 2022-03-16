Van Dijk shares honest Arsenal verdict ahead of pivotal Premier League clash

Virgil van Dijk lavished Arsenal and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with praise ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming league meeting with the side.

The Dutchman pointed to the Reds’ impressive 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium as an indication of how ‘tough’ his outfit would likely find proceedings to be in the English capital.

“Yes, obviously they are a fantastic club with great history,” the 30-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I think Arteta is doing a fantastic job there, he has the confidence from their board and they are definitely building towards something good, I think.

“They have a clear philosophy and identity and it’s never easy, especially down there.

“We won there in the Carabao Cup but it was very tough. We have to be very ready, intensity-wise as well, and just go for it.

“We will try everything to win the game and get a good result. Then we will see if that is enough.”

Following Manchester City’s surprise draw at Selhurst Park, a rare opportunity has availed itself to the Merseysiders to close the gap to the league leaders even further.

It’s a remarkable turnaround as things stand on our end given that many commentators had ruled us out completely in the title race earlier in the year.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, of course, with us arguably possessing the more challenging fixture list for the remainder of the campaign.

However, as recent results have proven, there will be clear opportunities for us to make the title race interesting if we’re patient enough.

