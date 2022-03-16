(Video) Alisson Becker makes a huge save moments before Liverpool open the scoring against Arsenal

Alisson Becker pulled off an amazing save, moments before the ball found itself in the back of the Arsenal net.

Liverpool were clearly given a message to increase the level of their performance and a good start to the half was nearly ruined by a wayward Thiago Alcantara pass.

Alexandre Lacazette found himself in the box with the ball and soon teed up Martin Odegaard on the edge of the box and a free shot at goal.

Our No.1 had to stand his ground and keep his head in both moments, in order to get himself into the correct position to save the ball from entering his net.

It was a strong right hand from the Brazilian and it ensured that the game remained level and the save felt more important when we opened the lead through Diogo Jota, less than five minutes later.

As our No.20’s shot found a way past a weak arm of Aaron Ramsdale, it gave a real sense of the difference an amazing ‘keeper makes.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s save courtesy of astro SuperSport (via Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12):

