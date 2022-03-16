(Video) Bobby Firmino silences the Emirates and doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal

Bobby Firmino came onto the pitch and replaced the goal scoring Diogo Jota, with the mission to repeat his feat.

Our No.9 duly obliged and doubled Liverpool’s lead just after the hour mark, right after his brilliant work to win the ball back high up the pitch.

The Brazilian found himself in possession of the ball and entering Aaron Ramsdale’s box, he took his time and found a clever pass to Thiago Alcantara on the edge of the box.

Our No.6 looked set to shoot before Mo Salah zipped in front of him and had a shot himself, which soon found itself deflected out of the box and to Andy Robertson on the left wing.

After some great work by Scotland’s captain to keep the ball on the pitch, he drove into the box himself and played a low cross to the near post.

It only needed a glanced touch off our 30-year-old forward and he had doubled our lead, soon receiving a yellow card for his over zealous celebrations with the supporters.

You can watch the Firmino goal via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️"What a touch, what a moment, what a substitution! Roberto Firmino doubles Liverpool's lead with a classy finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2E4U937ms — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

